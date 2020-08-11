1/1
Paul S. Piccillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST WYOMING – Paul S. Piccillo, 90, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Salvatrice Mannano Piccillo.

He attended West Wyoming schools and had lived in New Jersey from 1949 until 1982. Paul had worked as a steel developer and welder for steel prefabrication at the H.F. Butler Co, Union, N.J., prior to retiring.

He was a U.S. Army veteran having served his country during the Korean War.

He was a member of the West Wyoming Senior Citizens and the American Legion Post in West Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel, Caesar, and Angelo Piccillo, and a sister, Grace Banaziak.

Surviving are his daughters, Dr. Patricia Piccillo and her husband Frank Vogini, of Westtown, N.Y., and Paula Knott, Huber Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren; a brother, Joseph, of New Jersey; and a sister, Pauline DelConte, of Pittston. Also his caregivers and nephew and niece, Sabby and Jean Piccillo, of Franklin Township.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

CDC guidelines will be followed by the funeral home and church including the wearing of facial coverings and following social distancing practices.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Donations, if desired, may be made to The Salvation Army of West Pittston, 214 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Superior Health Care, Highland Manor Nursing Home, and Dr. Roy Gernhardt and his staff at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved