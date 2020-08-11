WEST WYOMING – Paul S. Piccillo, 90, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Salvatrice Mannano Piccillo.

He attended West Wyoming schools and had lived in New Jersey from 1949 until 1982. Paul had worked as a steel developer and welder for steel prefabrication at the H.F. Butler Co, Union, N.J., prior to retiring.

He was a U.S. Army veteran having served his country during the Korean War.

He was a member of the West Wyoming Senior Citizens and the American Legion Post in West Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel, Caesar, and Angelo Piccillo, and a sister, Grace Banaziak.

Surviving are his daughters, Dr. Patricia Piccillo and her husband Frank Vogini, of Westtown, N.Y., and Paula Knott, Huber Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren; a brother, Joseph, of New Jersey; and a sister, Pauline DelConte, of Pittston. Also his caregivers and nephew and niece, Sabby and Jean Piccillo, of Franklin Township.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

CDC guidelines will be followed by the funeral home and church including the wearing of facial coverings and following social distancing practices.

Donations, if desired, may be made to The Salvation Army of West Pittston, 214 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Superior Health Care, Highland Manor Nursing Home, and Dr. Roy Gernhardt and his staff at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.