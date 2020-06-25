Paul "Bonzo" Sechevich
PLAINS — Paul "Bonzo" Sechevich, 95, died June 23, 2020. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish at St. Stanislaus Church, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Relatives and friends may call Monday morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Yeosock's.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
