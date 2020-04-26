PLAINS TWP. — The Rev. Paul Visoky, 88, a resident of Plains Township, formerly of the North End neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into eternal life the afternoon of Friday, April 24, 2020, while in the care of Riverstreet Manor, where he resided the past few years due to health complications.

Born Jan. 9, 1932, in Yonkers, N.Y., he was one of several children to the late John and Ilona (Kmec) Visoky. Educated in the New York schools, he was a graduate of the Bronxville High School and later furthered his education toward his Lutheran ministry by attending the Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Ill.

Following ordination, in 1962 he served as pastor at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Barberton, Ohio and Grace Lutheran Church in New Albany Ind. He was later called to Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, where he would serve as the congregation's second pastor. This pastoral relationship would span some 37 years when he was then conferred with the title Pastor Emeritus in 1999 following his formal retirement from the pulpit. During and after his ministry to Saint Matthew, Pastor Visoky also served the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Township as chaplain for over 30 years. His vocational involvement included serving on the Lutheran Armed Services Commission in Washington, D.C. He previously held membership with the Metropolitan Lutheran Council of Wyoming Valley; served as chairman of the Community Action Task Force; was a board member of the Senior Citizens' Market and Ecumenical Enterprises Inc.; served on the board of the Cultural Heritage Council of Northeast Pennsylvania; was the finance chairman of the Luzerne County Folk Festival Committee and the Slovak Heritage Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

He is remembered as being a humble and intellectual man of God; a loving and devoted husband and father and a wonderful shepherd to his congregation. He will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life through his counsel, guidance and friendship.

In his spare time, pastor enjoyed membership in the Wilkes-Barre Kiwanis Club for many years.

He and his wife, the former Anne Mae Lorenz, celebrated 63 years of married life together on July 22 of last year.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of him in addition to his beloved wife, Anne Mae at home, are the couple's children, Paul John Visoky of Falls and Ruth Anne Visoky at home; Numerous nieces, nephews, former congregants and dear friends.

Funeral services for Pastor Visoky will be conducted privately for his immediate family from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. The Rev. Joshua K. DeYoung, pastor of Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover Township, and the Rev. Peter D. Haenftling, pastor of Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Wilkes-Barre, will serve as con-celebrants and leaders of worship.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will be conducted in the family lot, Saint Matthew Lawn section of Fern Knoll Burial Park, Midland Avenue, Dallas. There will be no formal visitation at this time due to the current health crisis.

In lieu of floral tributes, Pastor's family would be humbled if those wishing to honor his memory with a monetary donation, kindly give consideration to Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 667 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705; Saint Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Hanover Township, PA 18706 or to the S.P.C.A. of Luzerne County, 525 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To share words of comfort or a fond remembrance of Pastor with his family, please visit his memorial page on our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.