WILKES-BARRE — Paula M. Welch, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Nanticoke on March 24, 1969, and was the daughter of David Lamoreaux, of Mocanaqua, and Dorene (Brink) Turner, of Dallas.

Paula was a loving mother, daughter and sister.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 24 years, David Welch; sons, Noah and Christopher; brothers, David and Jeremy Lamoreaux.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Gershom Lamoreaux Cemetery, Atherton Road, Hunlock Creek, with Paula's cousin, the Rev. James Lamoreaux, officiating. Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.