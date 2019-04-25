NANTICOKE — Paula Dawn Samselski, 57, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away early Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, at her home in Nanticoke, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Bloomsburg on Nov. 28, 1961, to Paul and Arlene Shaffer, the youngest of eight children. She married James "Sam" Samselski on New Years Eve of 1989 and was mother to two children, Cassie Mosley and her husband, Andrew Mosley, and Eric Wolfe.

She knew how to enjoy life, whether it was socializing over a cocktail at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, celebrating holidays and milestones with her extensive family or going on a girl's weekend with friends. She was an excellent cook, gifted seamstress and crafter and an avid gardener. She also loved working with the Valley With A Heart charity.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dennis and Bob; and is survived by her sister, Beverly; brothers Wilbur, Randy, Blaine and Scott; as well as her husband; and two children.

Her strength and grace were exceptional, but it's her vivacity, sense of humor and kindness that will make her irreplaceable. Details on a memorial service are forthcoming.

The family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Valley With A Heart charity at www.valleywithaheart.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.