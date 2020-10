WYOMING — Pauline A. Orlandini, 82, of Wyoming, died Sept. 28, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Barbara's Parish, St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. All are welcome to attend the Mass. As per Pauline's request, there will be no public viewing hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.