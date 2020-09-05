1/
Pauline Conrad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Pauline Conrad, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born June 14, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Sargo and Rose Cebrick Toni. Pauline was a graduate of Coughlin High School and attended IBM School. She was previously employed at Arnold Bakery and Hickory Farms and enjoyed volunteering her time at John Heinz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by John A. Conrad, husband, Diane Toni, niece and David Krieger, nephew.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Conrad; brother, Paul Toni; sister, Eleanor Krieger; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Deacon Donald Crane. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved