WILKES-BARRE — Pauline Conrad, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born June 14, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Sargo and Rose Cebrick Toni. Pauline was a graduate of Coughlin High School and attended IBM School. She was previously employed at Arnold Bakery and Hickory Farms and enjoyed volunteering her time at John Heinz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by John A. Conrad, husband, Diane Toni, niece and David Krieger, nephew.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Conrad; brother, Paul Toni; sister, Eleanor Krieger; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Deacon Donald Crane. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.