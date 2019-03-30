WILKES-BARRE — Pauline Modzelewski, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born July 9, 1953, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late William John and Pauline Karys Middaugh.

Pauline was a 1972 graduate of Hanover Township High School and attended Allied Medical School.

She was employed at various area physician offices.

Pauline attended First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre. She enjoyed singing karaoke, knitting, planting flowers and homeschooling. Mostly, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, on Feb. 5, 2009; and brothers Thomas and William John Middaugh.

Surviving are her daughters, Tracy Bauer and her husband, Anthony, of Wilkes-Barre, Melissa Katchik and her husband, Kevin, of Wilkes-Barre, and Carrie Modzelewski and her fiancé, Juan Delgado, at home; son Scott Modzelewski and his fiancée, Joann Eddy, of Wilkes-Barre Township; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister Paula Schneider, of Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning.