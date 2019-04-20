DALLAS — Pauline T. Kutz, 86, of Dallas, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.

Born in Wanamie, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa Dekutowski Pelczar.

Pauline was a graduate of Newport Township High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class, and the Temple University School of Nursing, where she obtained her R.N. She was employed at Temple University Hospital for several staff surgeons at Temple University and, most recently, she was employed as a school nurse for the Dallas School District.

Pauline was an ardent and passionate supporter of the Back Mountain Memorial Library and she was active for many years with the Luzerne County Dental Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Anthony Walter Kutz; her brother, Dr. Eugene Walter Pelczar; and sister, Irene Ann Pelczar Boyle.

Surviving are her children, Mary Kutz Murphy and husband, Scot, of Mountain Top, and Dr. John Anthony Kutz and wife, Anne, of Dalton; grandchildren, Abbey, Maggie, Tony, Charlie and Lily.

The family would like to thank Smith Nursing Home of Mountain Top for their compassionate, patient and loving care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

The family asks that all gifts be made in the form of memorial contributions in Pauline's name to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.