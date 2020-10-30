WILKES-BARRE — Pearl Margaret Slovinski, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at her private residence, with her family by her side, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Born in Kingston on March 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Zippay Kraftician.

Pearl grew up and loved her hometown of Edwardsville. She attended local schools and attended Edwardsville High School.

Many will remember Pearl and her family from Edwardsville for owning and operating the legendary Rozy Kozy Lunch on Main Street. Pearl carried on the family business and was the proprietress for 25 years, where she continued to serve the Rozy Kozy Burger that was enjoyed by generations of patrons.

Pearl, after closing Rozy Kozy, worked as the office manager of Slovinski Plumbing and Heating of Wilkes-Barre, after marrying the owner, Raymond Slovinski. Together the couple was married for the next 40 years until Raymond passed in Jan. 2012.

Pearl was a lifelong parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre, until the church's closure and a past member of Saints Benedict's Church, Parson and a current member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township.

In life, Pearl loved to cook. It was rare if you didn't find anything cooking in Pearl's kitchen and you would never leave hungry once you step into her home.

Mrs. Slovinski will be remembered not just for her good cooking, but for the beautifully designed afghans or baby blankets she would crochet and donate to the St. Joseph Center and the Pro-Life Center for newborns or new mothers. It brought her peace knowing that her gift was surrounding a new life, which was made with all of her love.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, husband, Raymond, son, Charles Witkosky; sisters, Joan Bellantoni and Betsy Dempsey.

Surviving Mrs. Slovinski are her loving sons, Brian Slovinski, of Plains; John Witkosky, of West Wyoming; and David Witkosky and his wife, Bonnie, of Wilkes-Barre; granddaughter, Sara Witkosky, of Wilkes-Barre, sisters, Maryann Sparks, of Somer Point, N.J., and Barbara Cicak, of Columbus, Ohio and cousins, along with nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Pearl will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 10 a.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Service will be celebrated by the Rev. John Lambert, Pastor. Interment service will follow in the Denison Cemetery, Wyoming. Masks and social distancing will be followed during all services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509.

Services have been placed in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.