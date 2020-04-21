BEAUMONT — Pearl R. Biggs, 90, of Beaumont passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lakeside, Dallas.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Lydia (Youlles) Hopple. She was a graduate of Dallas High School. For many years, she was employed at the former shoe factory in Noxen, and prior to her retirement, she was employed at the bakery in Kingston. She was a former member of the Shavertown United Methodist Church, involved in the Girl Scouts in Shavertown, and enjoyed donating blood for the Red Cross and making Welsh Cookies with the women from the Kunkle United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Allan, and son, Ronald Biggs, sisters, Elizabeth Scott and Jenny Morgan, and brothers, John and Jim Hopple.

Surviving are children, Bruce Biggs, of Beaumont; Allan Biggs, of Wilkes-Barre; Larry Biggs, of Beaumont; Rose, of Dalton; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For more information, or to send condolences, please vist us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.