EDWARDSVILLE — Peggy O'Connor Kosior, 56, of Edwardsville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home with beloved friends and family nearby.

Peggy was born in New York City, daughter to the late Neil O'Connor Sr. and Margaret O'Connor, of Virginia. Upon moving from the city to the Pocono Mountains, Peggy graduated from Pocono Central Catholic in 1980. She continued her education, graduating from College Misericordia, then began her career in social work — her passion — working at Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Always an extremely hard worker and dedicated to helping those around her, Peggy earned her MSW (Masters of Social Work) from Marywood University while working full time, raising her children and working Fridays at Dugan's Pub in Luzerne, where many people knew her, got to know her and continue to raise a glass in her name.

Upon retiring from Luzerne County Children and Youth after 30 years, Peggy continued to help, serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate in an effort to guide and help adolescents in Luzerne County. Her life mission was to serve the youth of this area as they transitioned from foster care onto their own. That mission has resulted in a vast network of beloved coworkers and success stories of those who they've helped.

Peggy loved her time spent with her close friends in the dart league at Flaherty's on Zerby Avenue in Kingston, where, though being a member for 15-plus years, her accolades included "furthest from the board award" more than once.

Peggy married the late Joseph "Joey" Kosior in September 2013 after years of being together. Her times with Joey were times of laughter, happiness and joy. Peggy's laugh was well-known; it was the perfect complement to Joey's ability to tell a story, which he did from time to time.

Besides her beloved husband, Joey, Peggy was preceded in death by her father and hero, Neil O'Connor. Peggy's parents Neil and Margaret were her example of hard work and dedication to family that she emulated in her life.

Peggy is survived by her mother, Margaret O'Connor, of Virginia; son Alan P. Peterson and daughter Erin Peterson, both of Kingston; brothers Patrick J. O'Connor, of Washington, D.C., and Neil O'Connor and sister in-law Maureen O'Connor, of Calif.; niece Margaret O'Connor, Washington, D.C., and Kate O'Connor, of Calif.; nephew William O'Connor, of Washington, D.C.; and a host of beloved friends who became family as well.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, from the Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The CRR Group Home, c/o Children's Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.