Peggy Louise (Conklin) Thomas passed away at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Dec. 4, 2019, at the age of 82.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Kenneth Conklin and Minnie Swartwood Conklin; sisters Mabel Brace and Marie Shaffer; and brothers Glenn, Curtis, Ernest and Wendell Conklin.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Roy Thomas. They were married in Harding, Aug. 31, 1957.

Peggy is lovingly remembered by her children, Karen Rock and her husband, David, of Harding; Ronald Thomas and his wife, Roxanne, of Fayetteville, Tennessee; James Thomas and his wife, Sandy, of Olive Branch, Mississippi; Gwen Smith and her husband, Steve, of Falls; Holly Bienkowski of Dallas; Krista Dewey and her husband, Barry, of Bayou La Batre, Alabama; Seth Thomas and his wife, Chrissy, of Harding; fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Peggy is also survived by two brothers, Brice Conklin of Wapwallopen and Donald Conklin of Clermont, Florida.

Peggy was born in Exeter Township, in 1937. She graduated from West Pittston High School in 1955. During school she was a majorette. A faithful member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Peggy was active in United Methodist Women. Her full-time job was raising her seven children and later spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Peggy loved the outdoors, often working in her flower beds or picking wild raspberries to make homemade jelly. She was an incredible cook, renowned for her macaroni and cheese and homemade chicken noodle soup. She was known to deliver stacks of sandwiches and gallons of Kool-Aid to the local fire department as they worked in the community. Not your typical grandma, she enjoyed cheering loudly at football games (and heckling the refs), playing baseball in the yard and sleigh-riding in the snow. She was famous for her homemade hemlock wreaths and loved taking long car rides with her beloved husband.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Rd., Harding.

Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church (mail to: 1214 Marcy Rd., Harding, PA 18643) or the Salvation Army.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.