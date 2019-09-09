DALLAS — Peter C. Long, 27, of Dallas, passed into the arms of God on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Born Sept. 9, 1991, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Duane D. Long, of Dallas, and Susan (Kutz) Long, of Nanticoke. He attended Dallas High School and was employed by his family's business, Long's Laundry Equipment.

Peter loved music and going to concerts. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and PA sports fan. Peter loved animals, especially his Siberian Huskies.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert S. and Hazel M. (Carey) Long; and aunt, Donna (Long) Young.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Eric Long and Kyle Long, of Dallas; maternal grandparents, Jerome J. and Gloria J. (Ebert) Kutz, of Plains Township; aunts and uncles, Robert Long and his wife, Cynthia, of Utica, New York, Sandra Zoeller and her husband, Joseph, of Chambersburg, and Jennifer (Kutz) Tinner and her husband, Jeffrey, of Dallas; cousins, and many dear friends.

Peter will always be remembered for his kind heart, magnetic personality and great sense of humor.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Pastor Dave Martin, of Cross Creek Community Church, Trucksville, officiating. Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the S. J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

