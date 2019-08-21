PRINGLE — Peter C. Payavis, 63, of Pringle, died Aug. 19, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Bogdanowicz Payavis. A 1973 graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, he was a standout football player at both Valley West and Wyoming Seminary.

A resident of Pringle for the past 46 years, Peter served as superintendent of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, where he was employed for 41 years. Although he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, the brightest star in his life was his beloved daughter, Melissa.

Surviving are his loving wife of 24 years, Joyce Goldstein Payavis; daughter Melissa, of Philadelphia; brothers Ben (wife Wendy Wilson), of Waverly, and Charles (wife Allison), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and niece Sarah and nephew Timothy.

Friends and relatives may call from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. At 4:30 p.m., the family would like to ask family and friends to share their favorite memories of Peter.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

