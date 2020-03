Peter Corcoran, of Washington state, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died on Feb. 29, 2020, at age 78.

He graduated from St. Therese's Grade School and St. Mary's High School. After high school, Peter joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam.

Peter was predeceased by his mother and father, Anthony and Anne Corcoran.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; sisters, Barbara Shea and Beth Ann Carpinteri; his stepchildren and grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed.