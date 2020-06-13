The Rev. Peter D. Menghini died Monday at Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Forest City.

The Rev. Peter D. Menghini, son of the late Peter D. and Sylvia Rossi Menghini, was born in Hazleton on Nov. 7, 1954. He received his early education at Lady of Mount Carmel School, Hazleton, and graduated from MMI Preparatory School, Freeland.

Father earned a B.A. from the University of Scranton. He began his studies for the priesthood at St. Pius X Seminary and earned a M.Th. from Mount St. Mary's Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md. Father Menghini was ordained to the priesthood on August 30, 1980, in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton, by Bishop J. Carroll McCormick, D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.

Father Menghini served as assistant pastor of St. Boniface, Wilkes Barre, Epiphany, Sayre, St. Mary of the Assumption, Scranton, and St. Anthony, Dunmore. Father received his first pastorate at Holy Rosary, Wilkes-Barre, in 1992, where he served for 10 years until his appointment as Pastor of St. Peter, Wellsboro, in 2002. Father also served as pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, Harleigh, and the National Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Harleigh, and served as Chaplain of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst.

Father Menghini is survived by brothers, Michael and his wife, Joan, and daughter, Rachel, of Drums; and Daniel and his companion, Twana, of Centennial, Colo., and son, Jesse, U.S. Air Force, Okinawa, Japan; and daughter, Justine, of New York, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Scranton officiating.

Interment will be in Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Family may call from 9 until the time of the Mass at the church. Due to the current health care crisis, social distancing practice will be observed. Masks are required.