The Rev. Peter D. Menghini died Monday at Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Forest City.

The Rev. Peter D. Menghini, son of the late Peter D. and Sylvia Rossi Menghini, was born in Hazleton on Nov. 7, 1954. He received his early education at Lady of Mount Carmel School, Hazleton, and graduated from MMI Preparatory School, Freeland.

Father earned a B.A. from the University of Scranton. He began his studies for the priesthood at St. Pius X Seminary and earned a M.Th. from Mount St. Mary's Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md. Father Menghini was ordained to the priesthood on August 30, 1980, in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton, by Bishop J. Carroll McCormick, D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.

Father Menghini served as assistant pastor of St. Boniface, Wilkes Barre, Epiphany, Sayre, St. Mary of the Assumption, Scranton, and St. Anthony, Dunmore. Father received his first pastorate at Holy Rosary, Wilkes-Barre, in 1992, where he served for 10 years until his appointment as Pastor of St. Peter, Wellsboro, in 2002. Father also served as pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, Harleigh, and the National Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Harleigh, and served as Chaplain of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst.

Father Menghini is survived by brothers, Michael and his wife, Joan, and daughter, Rachel, of Drums; and Daniel and his companion, Twana, of Centennial, Colo., and son, Jesse, U.S. Air Force, Okinawa, Japan; and daughter, Justine, of New York, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Scranton officiating.

Interment will be in Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Family may call from 9 until the time of the Mass at the church. Due to the current health care crisis, social distancing practice will be observed. Masks are required.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel
Funeral services provided by
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 13, 2020
Sorry for your families loss, I have found memories..I remember him well ..
Richard Perkowski
Friend
June 13, 2020
I worked at St. Mary's Villa Residence when Fr. Menghini was there as Chaplin. He was a wonderful priest and very good priest. I missed him dearly when he left us. Prayers and sincere sympathy to his family! ❤
Barbara Medici
June 11, 2020
Peter was a good friend throughout the years. May he Rest In Peace.
Robert Keenan
Classmate
