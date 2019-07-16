SHAVERTOWN — Peter G. George, 92, of Shavertown, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Peter G. and Lillian Reisser George. Peter is a veteran of WWII, a proud member of the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion, better known as Seabees. He served in the Pacific Theater, fighting in Okinawa and building the runway on Tinian Island that ended the war. He earned the Navy Occupation Medal, Campaign Medal American Theater, Asian Pacific Medal with Battle Star and WWII Victory Medal.

Returning from WWII, he worked in the family candy factory, George Confections, in addition to working in the construction business. His construction talents and experience were recognized early, transitioning quickly from carpenter to superintendent and owner. Over his 50-year career, he managed hundreds of men working on hundreds of major projects located throughout the Mid-Atlantic States.

Peter was a proud member of St. Therese's Catholic Church, Shavertown, Dallas Kiwanis as a past president, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Carpenters Union. He volunteered as a fireman at the Shavertown Fire Department and in his retirement years, he volunteered with his wife, Mary, at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary McGavin; son Paul; daughter-in-law Christine; and sisters Rita Heck, Elizabeth Mangan and Ruth Handzo.

Surviving are his children, Peter and wife Lynn, of Wilmington, Del., Patrick, of Reisterstown, Md., and Philip and his fiancée, Rosemary Longo, of North Wales, Pa.; and five grandchildren, Alex, Nicole, Megan, Miranda and Julia.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese's Church, Pioneer Avenue and Davis Street, Shavertown. The Rev. James J. Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to U.S. Navy Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association, www.seabee.org, or to the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre. Give in the honor and memory of Peter G. George.