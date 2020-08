MADISON TWP. — Peter J. Bohn, 63, of Madison Township, formerly of Scranton, died Aug. 24, 2020. His wife is Deborah A. (Toole) Bohn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Masks, as well as maintaining social distance, are required. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.