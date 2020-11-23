1/1
Dr. Peter M. Kaminski
HARVEYS LAKE — Dr. Peter M. Kaminski, 66, of Harveys Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Geisinger Medical Center, Wilkes Barre.

He was born Oct. 4, 1954, in Newark, N.J., to Kathryn (Hunt) and Peter John Kaminski. Due to the early death of his parents, Peter was raised in Hanover Township by his beloved Grandmother Anna and Aunt Olga Kaminski. Peter graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1972. He completed a Bachelor of Science degree in biology at King's College and pursued a pharmacy degree at Temple University.

While working as a pharmacist in Philadelphia, he furthered his education, graduating from the Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine. He completed a two-year surgical residency at St. Mary's Hospital in Philadelphia and later established an office of Podiatry in Plymouth and Dallas where he practiced for the past 35 years, treating patients and entertaining them with his corny jokes. Peter enjoyed golfing with his friends, especially on their annual golf trips culminating with the presentation of his original "Doc Awards."

In addition, he was an avid runner, completing a triathlon at age 50. He was excited to travel to Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean with his family and friends. Throughout the years, Peter coached all of his children and his nieces in a variety of sports, including baseball, basketball and soccer. He also spent a great deal of time boating on Harveys Lake and deep sea fishing off the New Jersey coast.

Peter was a member of the Pennsylvania Academy of Podiatric Medicine, a member of the George M Dallas Lodge No 53, a member of the Irem Shriners, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and past president of the Harveys Lake Protective Association. He was also a member of Our Lady of Victory Church where he served in the past as a Eucharistic Minister.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 42 years, Karen (Kuchinskas) Kaminski, son Peter John Kaminski, daughters Katelyn Kaminski and Margarete Kukosky, granddaughter Layla Ruby Lewis, sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Dr. Kurt Maas, nieces Maria Conley and Kelsey Maas, and father-in-law, Sylvester Kuchinskas.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of State Route 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Franklin Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peter's name can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
November 23, 2020
Mrs Kaminski, we were surprised and saddened to hear of your husband's passing. He was a great Doctor and very nice man. He will be missed. Our deepest condolences,

Leonard and Nancy Boyek
November 23, 2020
Mrs Kaminski and family, I am so sorry for the loss of a good man. We miss him so much here at Mercy Center. Now he rests forever in the tender, loving and compassionate arms of our God, his forever life has just started, we shall see him again when our journey here is over. May this fact at least bring you some consolation
Sister Jude Njeri
November 23, 2020
November 22, 2020
Karen & Family...Michele and I send our sincerest condolences on Pete's passing...he truly was one of the good guy's..although our ways parted over the years I have great memories of Pete at Central Catholic and at Kings...he was always alot of fun to be around and we are sad at his passing...
Jack Casey
November 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Dr. Kaminski. He was a great man and a great Doctor. Rest in peace.
Gary Zafia
November 22, 2020
So sad to hear that Pete has passed away. He was a good man who I was lucky enough to spend time working with on the Harveys Lake Victory Run. God rest his soul in eternal peace and joy. My deepest condolences to you in your loss.
David Baloga
November 22, 2020
I went to high school and college with Pete and roomed with him for a year in Philadelphia while he was completing his studies at Temple Pharmacy School, and about to embark on a new path to Podiatric Medicine.

Pete was a fun-loving guy, a gentle soul and a classic late bloomer. He overcame hardship from when he was young and achieved much in life.

Despite attending graduate school(s) for 8+ years in Philadelphia, Pete's return to the Wyoming Valley to practice his vocation wasn't surprising, as that is where his heart was, and the area is better for it.

Prayers and thoughts are with Karen and the Kaminski children & family during this most difficult time.
Jim Dudek
November 22, 2020
Pete was a good neighbor at Harvey's Lake. Sending prayers to the Kaminski family.
Shirley Javer
November 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Let God’s perpetual light shine upon him.
Diane Mikita
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
I knew Peter growing up in Korn Krest. A really nice kid. Fond memories of him.Frank Heylek.
Frank Heylek
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ray & Julie Iwanowski
November 22, 2020
so sorry to hear of petey's passing....we grew up together in korn krest...he lived next door and he and I and randy had some great time together...though I haven't seen him in many years I have great childhood memories of him....susan (donlin) higgins
November 22, 2020
Peter's wonderful sense of humor, his smile and laughter was a gift to all who knew him. I remember a procedure he did on my foot. He was cracking jokes the whole time and he eased my nervousness.I am so thankful and blessed to have Peter and Karen welcome us into their home every Christmas eve for our family celebrations, for as long as I can remember. I have wonderful memories of Peter sharing funny stories, his welcoming smile and laughter that we all shared.He is at peace now, but will be deeply missed. We lost a true family gem.Love you buddy!
True Peace Be With You Now,
Lisa Shively
November 22, 2020
November 22, 2020
My favorite person. I shared so much with Dr. Kaminski he was such a big part of my life, He always helped me with special olympics of de. Dr. Kaminski was a wonderful man I will miss him terrible, He was a a big part of my life and my heart.
I love you Carole Antolik.
