KINGSTON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Farley, of Kingston, announce the passing of their oldest son, Peter, age 34.

Peter was born in Queens, New York, on Oct. 6, 1985, and was a father of three. He was a fun-loving, adventurous outdoorsman who loved tinkering with electronics, fixing iPhones and cooking. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West and LCCC, and worked at various locations throughout the Valley. Peter will be greatly missed by family, friends and acquaintances.

The Farley, Kolacz and Cyprich families ask all who read this that they tell their loved ones that they love them each and every day.