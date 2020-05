Or Copy this URL to Share

PLYMOUTH — Peter Paul Rincavage, 85, of Plymouth, died April 30, 2020, from the COVID—19 virus, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A Mass of Christian Burial and burial with military honors will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.



