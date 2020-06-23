PALM COAST, Fla. — Peter S. Ryczak, 82, of Palm Coast, Fla., and Clarks Summit, died Feb. 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Francoise (Chedemaille) Ryczak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory Parish, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Friends may call 10:30 a.m. Friday until Mass. Masks are required. Arrangements by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.