WILLISTON, VT. — Peter Vincent Luke, 81, of Williston, Vt., died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Loyalville on Feb. 28, 1939, the son of the late Peter Lukasavage and Margaret Kupstas. He was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1958 to 1961. Peter was married to Sharon Butler on Aug. 5, 1961, in Shavertown.

After serving in the Army, he worked for General Electric for two years in Germany. Upon returning home to the United States, he joined IBM, completed his electrical engineering degree and retired after 34½ years.

Peter is survived by his wife Sharon Luke of Williston, Vt.; their children Susan Luke of Hancock, Maine, Mark Luke and wife Melissa of Essex, Vt., Michele Ammon of Williston, Vt.; his grandchildren Megan, Casey, and Jessica Ammon, and by his sisters Margaret Borton and Loraine Luke of Pennsylvania.

A Mass and burial will be held later, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to UVM Home, Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or online at www.uvmhomehealth.org.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.