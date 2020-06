WHITE HAVEN — Philip D. Engman, 80, of White Haven, died June 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are being finalized for a Mass of Christian Burial conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m., until time of Mass. Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.