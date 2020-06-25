Philip D. Engman
WHITE HAVEN — Philip D. Engman, 80, of White Haven, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home.

Born in Kane, Oct. 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Herbert and Rose Pavlina Engman, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Philip served his country proudly in the United States Marines and was the recipient of the Good Conduct. He retired from the United States Post Office and enjoyed reading, loved to garden, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State Football fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, and brother, Arthur Engman.

Philip is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Theresa Brennan Engman; son, Philip Engman and his wife, Marianne, of Wellington, Fla.; daughter, Erin Carrozza and her husband, Frank, of Dallas; two grandchildren, Christian and Gabriella; siblings, Raymond Engman, of Kane; Herbert Engman, of Ithaca, N.Y.; Paul Engman, of Gettysburg; Christine Bedford, of Kane, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, with burial in parish cemetery. The Rev. Michael Kloton will officiate.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 (hospicesacredheart.org) or the Alzheimer's Association Wilkes-Barre Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 (alz.org).

The family would also extend a special thank you to Philip's long time caregivers, Ann Marie Madigan and Fred Paisley.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church,
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 443-9816
