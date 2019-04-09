DALLAS — Philip Edward Lonergan, 61, of Dallas, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill at Stonehedge Country Club, Tunkhannock.

Born in Scranton, and raised in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Robert P. and Margaret Murray Lonergan. He was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, where he excelled in golf and he received a golf scholarship to the University of Scranton, graduating with a degree in finance. Philip was employed as a stockbroker and financial adviser in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas for the past 30 years. He most recently worked for Fidelity Investments. During his college years, he distinguished himself as a musician with the group "Mariah," and later as a solo a performer in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Philip was a devoted brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed golfing. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to ski, fish and hunt. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Surviving is a sister, Erin Murray, and husband, William, of Honesdale; a brother, Brian Lonergan, of Moosic; and a sister, Peggy Steinberg, and husband, Dr. Jeffrey, of Clarks Summit; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Mecca; brother-in-law, Dr. Donato Mecca; brother, Dr. Robert Lonergan; and sister-in-law, Santina Lonergan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in St. Joseph's Church at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Moosic. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503 in Philip's name. Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. For directions or to leave an online condolence visit the funeral home website.