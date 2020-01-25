PITTSTON — Philip Falvo, 83, Pittston went home to be with the love of his life, Ethel, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Giacinto "James" and Anna Pirrello Falvo. He attended Pittston schools and in his earlier years was a tailor by trade. Phil served the Pittston community for many years. In 1972 he graduated from trade school and opened his own plumbing and heating company which he owned and operated until 1996.

Philip enjoyed fishing the Delaware River, playing lively card games with his family and friends and going to the Casino. His best times were the time spent with his family. The coffee pot was on 24/7 and the door was always open to any and all that chose to walk through it. Philip was a past member of the Valley American Legion, Lodge 499, and Irem Temple.

Philip was preceded in death by the love of his life, the late Ethel Hite Falvo who died in 2014 after 60 years of marriage. Also preceding him in death were his son-in-law, Charles; great-grandson Luca Falvo; sisters Mary Garibaldi and Leona Mennona; brothers Salvatore Falvo and Serafino Falvo; brothers-in-law Clarence Hite, Albert Hite, Matthew Mennona and John Garibaldi; along with sister in law, Margeurite Hite.

Surviving are children Philip (Fran) Falvo, Barbara Menichini, David (Joyetta) Falvo, Robert (Cheryl) Falvo and Stephen Falvo. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kimberly (Bill) Aruscavage, Timothy Menichini (Paula Arias), Christopher Menichini (Heather Elick), Philip (Laura) Falvo, Michael (Toni) Falvo, Dominic Falvo, Robert Falvo, Brianna Falvo (Andrew) and Carly Falvo, Kayla Falvo Edwards; great-grandchildren Jimmy and Logan Lakowski, Billy Aruscavage, Madeline Menichini, Nora Mae Edwards, Dominic Menichini, Santiago Arias, Salvatore and Carmella Falvo. He was also expecting two more great grandchildren in April and July. Philip is also survived by sister Dolores Francello; and sisters in law, Patricia Falvo and Caroline Hite.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp., PA 18640

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service lead by Rev. Tim Alleman. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9 a.m.

Interment services will follow in the chapel of Memorial Shrine Park of NEPA, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Phil's name to Co Pay Assistance Program Eastern PA Division PO Box 12268 Newport News, VA 23612, or online under .

For further information or to express your condolences to Phil's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.