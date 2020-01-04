Times Leader Obituaries
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Philip Finn Obituary

PLAINS TWP. — Philip W. Finn, 76, of Plains Township, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born March 26, 1943 in Plains Township and was raised in Parsons by his late parents, Thomas V. and Catherine Kelly Finn. He was a 1961 graduate of Coughlin High School and was an Air Force veteran. For many years he was an agent for New York Life Insurance Co. and later was employed for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Phil was proud to have donated 13 gallons of blood to the Red Cross during his life. He was a member of the Plains American Legion and enjoyed singing with the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus, SPEBSQSA.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas; and sister Noreen.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Bernice Janasov Finn; children Jill Healey and her husband Joe Healey, Michelle Young and her husband Stephen, Jennifer Chaump, Philip Finn Jr., Nathan J. Finn and his husband Stevland Medley; grandchildren Ashley, Adriana, Christopher, Samantha, Rachel, Ava; great-grandchildren Vaughn, Juliana, Gabriel; brothers Edward, Paul, Robert Finn; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held.

Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
