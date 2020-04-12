WEST WYOMING — Bishop Philip H. Webb, of West Wyoming, age 82, reached his eternal reward on April 9, 2020.

Phil was dearly loved by his wife, Marlene, of 59 years, daughter Natalie Webb, of Washington Crossing, and son Dr. Philip Webb and wife Karen, of Swoyersville. He was a proud grandfather of Maxwell Freeman, of New York, N.Y., and Tiffany and Philip Webb, of Swoyersville.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents: the Rev. Charles and Thelma Webb, five brothers and two sisters.

First and foremost, Phil was a dedicated father. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Pop Pop." He had a vivacious personality and always made people around him smile, laugh and enjoy the moment of life.

Phil served his country and was a United States Navy Veteran. He was employed by United Parcel Service. He was the son of an Apostolic pastor who himself became an Apostolic pastor and pastored at the same church as his father, New Life Apostolic Church, West Pittston. He was ordained August 8, 1969 by The Apostolic Brethren and served in the ministry for 51 years. Phil was instrumental in establishing a church in Marlborough, Mass. Phil retired as Pastor at the age of 78 but continued to be active in the ministry. During his ministry, he served as Assistant Chairman of The Apostolic Brethren.

Private family services will be held at New Life Apostolic Church, West Pittston. His son the Rev. Philip P. Webb, will officiate interment, which will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery, Exeter Township.

Bishop Phil's Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at New Life Apostolic Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be mailed to New Life Apostolic Church, 207 Boston Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643 and nepachurch.org.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

