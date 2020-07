LARKSVILLE — Philip J. "Butch" Pisano Jr., age 75, of Larskville, died June 30, 2020. Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Lee Park, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by interment in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenburg.