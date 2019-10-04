Philip Michael Felker, also lovingly known as "Bubba," broke free from his chains of addiction on Sept. 30, 2019. He was born May 18, 1993, to his parents, Robert Felker, of Sugar Hollow, and Rhonda Felker, of Tunkhannock.

Philip was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Class of 2011. He was an avid athlete and enjoyed and excelled in graphic arts and design. He was a member of the District 15 baseball team representing Tunkhannock in their multiple championship runs. He shared a love of football with his dad, Bob.

Phillip was the most envied hunter at his grandfather's property in Monroe Township for bagging the nicest buck ever taken off the mountain.

The light of his life and the reason he fought so hard to overcome his vulnerabilities were his daughters, Peyton Mae Felker and Aaliyah Sage Felker, who held his heart in their hands.

Throughout his struggles, Philip remained loyal to his friends and family. Often putting himself aside to help brighten someone else's day. Bubba's gift to the world was his humorous, quick-witted, sarcastic, slapstick outlook on life. He accepted any challenge to make someone laugh when the situation needed to take a new direction.

Philip was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Felker; "Kathi Mom" Felker; grandfather Jacob "Skip" Felker; uncles Bill Felker and Bill Ball; and aunt Kim Felker.

Surviving, in addition to his parents and daughters, are brothers Rob Felker, of Harrisburg, Justin Felker, of Monroe Township, and Austin Kohut, of Scranton; sisters Alicia Kohut, of Wilkes-Barre, Amanda Kohut, of Scranton, and April Shultz, of Factoryville; paternal grandmother, Marge Felker, of Monroe Township; maternal grandparents, Tom and Sandy Hill, of Tunkhannock; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend Bubba's celebration of life service which will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

