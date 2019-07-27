BEAR CREEK VILLAGE — Phillip A. Blaum, 93, formerly of Bear Creek Village and Hilton Head Island, S.C., left us on June 22, 2019.

Born on Jan. 12, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre to Margaret Fagan Blaum and Anthony Blaum, he was the oldest of four sons. Phil was a 1945 graduate of Meyers High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Phil married Ehtel "Rustie" Rundbar on Nov. 6, 1947. They had just celebrated their 71st anniversary in 2018.

Phil and Rustie purchased Dunbar Builders Hardware in 1960 and were co-owners until their retirement in 1991. Phil was a member of the Wilkes-Barre Junior Chamber of Commerce and was awarded "Outstanding Jaycee of the Year" in 1952. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Wilkes-Barre, Westmorland Club, Fidelity Lodge of Wilkes-Barre, Irem Shrine, 50-year member of Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg, Commandry and St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Phillips is survived by his wife, Rustie; daughter Sandra Blaum Tarulli; son Philip Dunbar Blaum and wife Deirdre; grandson Brian H. Tarulli and wife Dyana, Michael R. Tarulli and wife Katie, Ian D. Blaum and wife Kim; great-grandchildren Camden Tarulli, Jackson Tarulli, Olivia Blaum and Madison Blaum; Phil's brother, Thomas Blaum, of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

During Phil and Rustie's retirement, they enjoyed tennis, golf, cross-country skiing, canoeing, hiking and biking with their friends, traveling much of the U.S. and Canada.

Phil wished to be cremated and there will be no services. The family will hold a private celebration of Phil's life.