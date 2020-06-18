Phillis Lewis
1931 - 2020
LUZERNE — Phillis Lewis, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Luzerne on June 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John L. Lewis. Phillis lived fully to the end of her earthly life, spending time with her family and friends.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 16, 1931, Phillis was the oldest of seven children to Bernard and Leona Grace Burden.

Phillis built her life around God and family … starting and ending each day with prayers for her children and grandchildren. As a mother of four, Phillis's devotion to her family shone through at every celebration and event. She had a special way of making each one feel significant, and nurtured a close relationship with each son and daughter, grandchild and great-grandchild.

Phillis is survived by her two sons, David Lewis and wife, Alice, of Forty Fort, John Lewis, of Luzerne; daughters, Laurie Harding, and husband Roger, of Gettysburg, and Patti Kachmar and husband, Rick, of Kingston.

Phillis has eight grandchildren, Rick Jr. and Christopher Kachmar, Lacey Popson and husband, Derek Vestal, Maura Shaul and husband, Jesse, Megan Waxman and husband, Corey, Mallory Lewis, Dave Lewis, and Kelly Lewis; and three great-grandchildren, Arianna Joy Waxman, Christopher Elijah Kachmar, and Aislin Lynn. One brother, Harve Burden, of Smithville, N.J., and sister, Nancy McCarroll, of Lehman.

Phillis was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Lewis; brothers, Barry and Ronald Burden; sisters, Beverly Godleski, and Marjorie Burden.

A memorial service and private burial service will be held for the immediate family.

"Give my sins to the devil. Give my soul to God. If, by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone. If you do, I will live forever."

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For information, or to send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
