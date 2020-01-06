TUNKHANNOCK — Phyllis E. Howe, 64, of Tunkhannock, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock.

Born in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 15, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Ruth G. Johnson Howe.

She was a member of the Vernon Baptist Church.

Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Melvin, James, Joseph, Edward, and William McKenney; and sisters, Margaret Coombs, Arlene Piland, Mary Hertzler, and Kathy Spak.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore McKenney, and sister, Ada Phelps.

Family and friends are invited to attend Phyllis's celebration of life service which will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.