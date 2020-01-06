Phyllis E. Howe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis E. Howe.
Service Information
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA
18657
(570)-836-3321
Obituary
Send Flowers

TUNKHANNOCK — Phyllis E. Howe, 64, of Tunkhannock, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock.

Born in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 15, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Ruth G. Johnson Howe.

She was a member of the Vernon Baptist Church.

Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Melvin, James, Joseph, Edward, and William McKenney; and sisters, Margaret Coombs, Arlene Piland, Mary Hertzler, and Kathy Spak.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore McKenney, and sister, Ada Phelps.

Family and friends are invited to attend Phyllis's celebration of life service which will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Times Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.