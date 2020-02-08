HUNLOCK CREEK — Priscilla Goss, 87, Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 12, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, where she had been a resident for the past four years.

Born June 6, 1932, in Sheatown, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Victoria Tolodziecki Lewis. She graduated from Harter High School in West Nanticoke and continued her education at Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Priscilla married Jerry B. Goss on Nov. 12, 1955, and shared 52 years of marriage until he passed on April 10, 2008. She and Jerry resided initially in Forty Fort, then Wilkes-Barre from 1956 until moving to Hunlock Creek in 1990.

Early in life, Priscilla managed the Charm Gift Shop, Nanticoke, and after attending Wilkes-Barre Business College, she was employed by Penn Mutual Insurance for many years. Prior to retiring she was employed by Wilkes College (University) as an administrative assistant, first in the food service department; second in the department of graduate studies; and finally in the department of finance wherein she maintained a position in the alumni contributions office.

Upon retirement from Wilkes College, she received an award acknowledging her commitment to service during her years of employment at a retirement party held in her honor. She was also an administrative assistant in her husband's business, Jerry B. Goss Heating and Ventilation. After retirement she began working again as administrative assistant to her son, Dr. Jerry Willis Goss, at her son's Goss Chiropractic Clinic and Rehabilitation Center, Hanover Township.

She belonged to Central United Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of the choir, was a volunteer with Meal On Wheels for many years and during her children's school years she was active with the PTA at Franklin Street Grade School.

Priscilla was a very polite, loving and caring individual. She always had a smile for everyone. She had a very good ear for listening and always reached out to others, especially those in need. She had a way of easing one's mind and taking the weight off one's shoulder.

She helped many people along her journey, many of whom we'll never know. And though her body is now absent, her spirit is already felt to be flurrying down upon us as would be a calming snow. "What a blessing to know that life's final journey leads to the eternal peace that waits for us in Heaven," upon which encountering allow us in-part to bestow.

In addition to her husband, Jerry, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Kozic; a brother Thomas; and infant sisters, Beverly and Julia.

Priscilla will be sadly missed by her loving son, Dr. Jerry Willis Goss of Hunlock Creek; daughter Linda Sheree Goss-Kozic of Saylorsburg; brother John Lewis of Nanticoke; sisters Ann Hankey of Nanticoke and Charmaine Bieda of Kingston; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Benscoter Cemetery, Muhlenburg.

If desired, contributions in Mrs. Goss' memory may be made to , or to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.