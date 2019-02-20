R. Michael Paige, of Dallas and St. Paul, Minn., died Nov. 9, 2018, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania following a year-long illness.

Mike was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Madison, Wis., to Lowell J. and Margaret Conner Paige. At age 4, his family relocated to Los Angeles. He graduated from University High School and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He served in the Peace Corps from 1965 to 1967, after which he earned the master's degree at UCLA. From 1968 to 1972, he served as a Peace Corps trainer in Hawaii. He earned a master's degree and Ph.D. from Stanford University.

Mike was a professor of International and Intercultural Education at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities main campus, until his retirement in 2012. He continued to teach on a part-time basis and did outside consulting with the Indonesian government, Toronto Police Dept., Ford Foundation, UNESCO, World Bank, Honeywell, Ohio State University, University of Maryland and Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, among others. Mike authored or co-authored over 140 journal and other articles and wrote several books and book chapters in his field. Additionally, he served as a faculty member for the European Association for International Education Academy and the Summer Institute for Intercultural Communication and was an editor of professional journals. He had written and received many grants, both for university and community programs.

He was visiting professor at Nagoya University, Japan; visiting research professor at University of South Australia; and was a Fulbright Senior Scholar at Kenyetta University, Nairobi, Kenya.

The recipient of many awards for teaching and scholarship in his area of expertise, he was most proud of the Award for Global Engagement: Distinguished Global Professor, which he received in 2017. The award is University-wide across disciplines and campuses of the University of Minnesota.

Mike truly lived a global life, having resided in Turkey, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, Kenya and Japan. He had traveled to 48 states and 70 countries. A fluent speaker of Turkish and Bahasa, he was a voracious reader, a lover of doo-wop and rock, had owned many collector cards through the years and was a surfer in his younger days. He played trumpet in four orchestras/bands in the Twin Cities and played with the Wilkes University Community Orchestra. Even though he was a "Golden Gopher" and a Twins fan, he became a fan of the Wilkes Colonels and the New York Yankees.

Mike moved to Dallas in 2010 upon his marriage. His family and close friends were the most important thing to him. He was driven by concern for the human condition as a whole and by a need to increase awareness and acceptance of differences between people.

He was predeceased by his parents. Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara E. King, of Dallas; brother Steven Paige, of Morro Bay, Calif.; nephew Elmo Paige, of Washington; nieces Christine and Marina Paige, of Morro Bay; six great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Sally King and her husband, Ove Falck; numerous cousins, particularly Bob Connor and Judy Monaco; his adopted Nejib family; and friends too numerous to mention.

A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Friends may call 10 a.m. until the service at the church. Interment will be in the Lehman Cemetery, Lehman. Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Back Mountain Food Pantry or the Nejib Scholarship, c/o the Wilkes University Office of Development, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre, to which he contributed.