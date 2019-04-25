MEHOOPANY — Rachael E. Hummel, 71, of Mehoopany, died April 17, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hummel Sr., on Nov. 4, 2009.

Born on May 26, 1947, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen Cragle Uren.

Rachael was a member of the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, Harveys Lake.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas Hummel and wife, Stacey, and John Hummel and wife, April; daughter, Helen Kelly and husband, Peter; three brothers, William, Theodore and Ronald Uren; sister, Helen Hunter; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Betty Kriedler and Kathy Hummel, and sister Shirley Gray.

Family and friends are invited to attend Rachael's celebration of life service which will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the Emmanuel Assembly of God, 239 Church Rd., Harveys Lake, with Pastor Lawrence Reed presiding.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

