Our beautiful mother, Rachel Rizk George, passed away from this earth into her heavenly domain on Aug. 19, 2019.

She was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Jan. 17, 1922, to her late parents, Victoria Khawley and Thomas G. Rizk. Rachel was educated in Lebanon in a Carmelite boarding school and then in Florence, Italy, where she became fluent in both Arabic and Italian. She also spoke French and Haitian Patois.

Rachel was a member of St. Anthony/St. George Maronite Catholic Church. She was also a member of the St. Theresa Sodality, the Red Hat Society and the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

Rachel was happiest when she was with her children and grandchildren. She played an intricate part in all their lives and shared her wisdom and love with each and every one of them. Her greatest accomplishment was her family and she never missed an opportunity to tell them how proud she was of them. Her table was always ready to serve her delicious Lebanese cuisine, where many wonderful conversations took place. She was so very loved by each and every one of us.

She made many friends at her new residence, Highland Park, where the staff took wonderful care of her. She was so loved by them all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph George, in 1994. They were married for 54 years. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Sr. Carmela Rizk and Alta Barouk; and brother George.

She is survived by her four daughters, Tameana Garrubba (Joseph), Carmela LaTorre (Joseph), Victoria Vissotski (Gerald) and Josette Pappadakis (John); 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild who she adored. Also surviving are her sisters, Catherine Rizk and Raymonde Martino; and brother Joseph Rizk.

Rachel's family would like to thank Dr. Gerald Gibbons for his excellent care of our mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service time on Saturday at the church.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Rachel's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.