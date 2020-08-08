1/1
Raffaela Bernadette (Sessa) Restaino
WILMINGTON, Del. — Raffaela Bernadette (Sessa) Restaino, of Wilmington, Del., passed into eternal life on Aug. 5, 2020.

She was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 14, 1934, to Adele (Amalfi) and Alberico Sessa. She was preceeded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Alfred J. Restaino; her parents, Adele Amalfi and Alberico Sessa; her brothers, Al and Mario; her daughter-in-law, Jeanne Restaino; and her niece/Goddaughter, Adele Sessa.

Married at 18, Rae moved with Al from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Baltimore, Md., to Lawrenceville, N.J., finally settling in Wilmington, Del., in the 1960s.

Rae loved the florist business and was a member of a number of florist groups. She followed in her father's footsteps helping run Sessa's florist, the family business, located on 13th Avenue, with her mother Adele after Alberico's untimely death when Rae was 12. The business continued under the ownership of her brother, Al, as Colonial Florist for another 25-plus years.

She also loved the world of art and enjoyed painting and clay sculpting in those moments between raising five children, and managed to fit in a few years teaching CCD at St. Mary Magdalen. She was the proud winner of 1st place in the New York State drum major association while in her teens.

She grieved over the loss of her beloved Yorkshire Terrier Boo, who passed several years ago.

She is survived by her sons: Stephen (Irene) of Chesapeake, Va.; Alfred (Patty), of Akron, Ohio; Peter (Nancy), of Shavertown; Mario (Michele), of Media; and her daughter Lisa Flaherty, of Bear, Del.; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Concord Pike and Sharpley Road. Interment will be at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery. Please adhere to safety precautions, including use of a mask and observance of social distancing for the viewing and Mass. Messages of condolence may be sent to mccreryandharra.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
