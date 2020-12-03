1/1
Ralph Anthony Scafuro
JENKINS TWP. — Ralph Anthony Scafuro, of Jenkins Township, formerly of Upper Saddle River, N.J., passed away on Nov. 30, 2020. He was a loving husband, grandfather, brother and friend. Ralph was 81 years old.

He was a graduate of St Luke's and earned his bachelor's degree from The University of Dayton. Ralph was a successful business man and actively supported many charities.

Ralph was predeceased by his first wife, Loretta Frio Scafuro.

Ralph loved baseball and was an avid Yankees fan. His Tuesday night card group formed lifelong friendships. Upon retirement, Ralph enjoyed and happily looked forward to his many trips and new adventures with his wife, Diana.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Diana Giovannini, children, Jeffrey and Dana, stepsons, Michael and Paul, his brother, Anthony and grandchildren, Monica, Anthony, Victoria, Mia, Carson and Giada

A private funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 4.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ralph's memory to a local food bank.



Published in Times Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
