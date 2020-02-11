WEST PITTSTON — Ralph Barber, 65, husband of Liz Barber of West Pittston, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Feb. 8, 2020.

Ralph was employed as an electrical, mechanical technician prior to his retirement. Ralph was an accomplished musician with the New York Times Band for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Barber and Ann Marie Gardner Barber.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by his brother, Thomas Barber; nephew, Christopher Barber; sister, Ann Marie Bennie and husband, Thomas; stepdaughters, Kristell Janusz and husband, Chris, April Gervasi and husband, Frankie; and grandchildren, Aubrey Janusz, Lucas and Mae Gervasi.

The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church, 2 Water St., Pittston, on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or .