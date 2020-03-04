HANOVER TWP. — Ralph Boguszewski, of Hanover Township, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Dec. 31, 1928, in Hanover Green, he was the son of the late Adolph and Leona Boguszewski.

Ralph was a graduate of Hanover High School and received his bachelor's degree from Ithaca College. He was employed as a music teacher in Fort Lee, N.J., until retiring.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald; brother-in-law, Joseph Sheard; and sisters-in-law, Rita and Helen Boguszewski.

Surviving are his brother, Robert Boguszewski; sister, Phyllis Sheard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services at the request of family will be held on Friday at the Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Township, with interment in Hanover Green Cemetery.