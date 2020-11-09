1/1
Ralph C. "Scotty" Davis
ELIZABETHTOWN — Ralph C. "Scotty" Davis, 92, of Elizabethtown, was called home by our Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Pittston, Luzerne County, he was the son of the late Ralph M. and Marian (Hessler) Davis. Ralph was the husband of Elizabeth Jane (Dornkamper) Davis.

Ralph was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1947. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 26 years from 1947 to 1972. Ralph retired from Aero Flex Corp, in Westlake Village, Calif., as a consulting engineer. He was a past president of the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association. A Free and Accepted Mason, Ralph was a member of Eureka Lodge #302 in Mechanicsburg, Lancaster County Shrine Club, Westlake Shrine Club where he was past president of the Clown Unit and Order of Quetzalcoatl, Azteca #2 in San Diego, Calif. He also a member of the Sell Chapel Men's Choir, and the Gentlemen, a holiday singing group at Masonic Village.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Elizabeth, are three children, John P. Davis, husband of Laura, of Le Mesa, Calif., Jean A. Banchero, wife of Michael J., of Beaver, and Beverly Rogers, wife of Daniel, of Mount Joy; five grandchildren, Richard R. Davis, Beverly J. Deyling, Christopher Banchero, Rachael Montante, and Lucas Rogers; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Banchero.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
16 E Main St
Mount Joy, PA 17552
(717) 653-5441
