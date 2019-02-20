WEST EXETER — Ralph F. Lepore, 89, of West Exeter, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Tiffany Court in Kingston.

Born in Plains Township, he was the son of the late John and Adeline Sementa Lepore.

Ralph was a member of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. Years later, he worked as a laborer in construction. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, making many arts and crafts with wife Regina, or "Geena" as he called her. Popular with the neighborhood kids, he was affectionately known as Mr. Ralph, listening to their stories and teasing them with a big smile and laugh. He took pride in his home-grown tomatoes, while doing many projects around his home with skills learned from years in construction.

His family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy, attending many functions at schools and sporting events until his health started to decline. Ralph was an avid Penn State and Penguins fan, attending many local Pens games with his wife. Ralph was a parishioner of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina, of 55 years in 2014; his brothers John, Frank, Pat and Joseph; and his sister, Marion.

Surviving are his sons, John and his wife, Patricia, of Avoca, and Ralph and his wife, Alice, of Exeter; grandchildren Shawn, Erin, Kelly, Jenny and Wayne; great-grandchildren Emma, Ava and Kiryn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Friday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, from 8 until 10:30 a.m., at which time a blessing service will begin, with the Rev. Michael J. Kloton officiating.

Interment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Township.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence: www.gubbiottifh.com.