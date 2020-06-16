HANOVER TWP. — Ralph J. Evans, 73, of Hanover Township, died June 15, 2020. Funeral services will be 9:15 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Friends may call at the funeral home 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Those attending visitation and Mass are required to wear a mask and abide social distancing requirements.