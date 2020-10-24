1/
Ralph Michael Downend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph Michael Downend passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, at the age of 84, in Alexandria, Va.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 13, 1936, he graduated from St. Mary's High School and proudly served in the Marine Corps. His love of literature and film led to published writings and a small role in an '80s movie, Robot Holocaust. Forever a boy at heart, we believe he left this earth in a full sprint to catch his younger brother, Nelson, to enjoy a carefree, curious exploration of the eternal hereafter.

In his last years, he was lovingly cared for by his devoted partner, Alexandra Wasserman. He leaves behind six children, John Downend and wife Cindy, of Massachusetts; Mark Downend, of Florida; Patrick Downend, of Connecticut; Kenwyn Loefflad, of Connecticut, Aaron Downend and wife, Amy Price, of Connecticut; Amanda Downend Modrovsky and husband, Tony, of Pennsylvania; their mother, Helen Manning; and 11 beautiful grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, and if so inclined, donations can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous here: https://bit.ly/37D0KWj.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved