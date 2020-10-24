Ralph Michael Downend passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, at the age of 84, in Alexandria, Va.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 13, 1936, he graduated from St. Mary's High School and proudly served in the Marine Corps. His love of literature and film led to published writings and a small role in an '80s movie, Robot Holocaust. Forever a boy at heart, we believe he left this earth in a full sprint to catch his younger brother, Nelson, to enjoy a carefree, curious exploration of the eternal hereafter.

In his last years, he was lovingly cared for by his devoted partner, Alexandra Wasserman. He leaves behind six children, John Downend and wife Cindy, of Massachusetts; Mark Downend, of Florida; Patrick Downend, of Connecticut; Kenwyn Loefflad, of Connecticut, Aaron Downend and wife, Amy Price, of Connecticut; Amanda Downend Modrovsky and husband, Tony, of Pennsylvania; their mother, Helen Manning; and 11 beautiful grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, and if so inclined, donations can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous here: https://bit.ly/37D0KWj.