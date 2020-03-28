WILMINGTON, Del. — Ralph V. Minella passed away on March 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., after a brief illness.

Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Salvatore "Sandy" and Alice (Viglotti) Minella.

Ralph was a longtime resident of Pittston. He and his wife Betty owned and operated Pittston Florist for 61 years. Their creative floral arrangements have brightened up many occasions for generations. He always had a smile on his face and his personality reflected on his work. His greatest joy was his family and creating a home that was always welcoming, full of love, excellent wisdom and advice. He will be missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife for 65 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Mauriello) Minella.

Surviving are children, Ralph J. Minella and his wife Sandy, Charles E. Minella and his wife Tia, Elizabeth Jane London and her Husband Charles; granddaughter Sarah Minella, grandson Charles Minella Jr., and brother James Minella and his wife Ann.

All services were private.

