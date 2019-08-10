HUNLOCK CREEK — Ramon Dave Salsburg, 98, of Main Road, Hunlock Creek, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, at Hampton House, Hanover Township, where he was a guest since July 22, 2019.

Born in Blakely on Oct. 12, 1920, he was the son of the late Louis C. and Reba Michael Salsburg. Ray attended E.L. Meyers High School and graduated from Harter High School in 1940.

Ray was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having served under General Clarke's 5th Army. He served six months in Africa and two years in Italy, receiving the European Africa Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with four bronze arrowheads, four bronze battle stars and the WWII Victory Medal.

Ray was employed by Ken L. Pollock Inc. for many years and later with Suburban Oil Company Inc. for Alvin Greenwald until retiring in April of 1992.

He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and was with the Shickshinny Post until its closing. He was also a charter member of the Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Kevin, on Nov. 20, 1965; and by brothers Jack and Jay Robert Salsburg.

Surviving is his wife, the former Lucille Ann Denoy, with whom he would have celebrated their 56th anniversary on Sept. 7; a brother-in-law, Pat (Tiger) Denoy, of Mocanaqua; sisters-in-law Gloria Handzelek, of Mocanaqua, and Patricia Denoy, of Kingston; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Honoring Ray's wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Rd., Hunlock Creek.