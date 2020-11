WILKES-BARRE — Ramon S. Peralta, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, died Nov. 10, 2020. Surviving is his wife, the former Gilma Vargas. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of his family. There will be no formal visitation. Arrangements by The North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.